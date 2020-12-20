Delaware state legislator arrested on assault charge

DOVER, Del. — Police say a Delaware state lawmaker has been arrested on an assault charge. State Rep. Andria Bennett…

DOVER, Del. — Police say a Delaware state lawmaker has been arrested on an assault charge.

State Rep. Andria Bennett was arrested Dec. 13 on a third-degree assault charge after State Police troopers responded to reports of a dispute.

House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf said in a statement that he was aware of the “situation” involving Bennett, a 49-year-old Dover Democrat. The News Journal reports that Bennett did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her arrest.

Bennett has represented the 32nd Representative District since 2013 and was re-elected in November.

