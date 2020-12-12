Delaware reports more than 1K virus cases for first time

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware is reporting more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for the first time. Delaware reported 1,090…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware is reporting more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for the first time. Delaware reported 1,090 new positive coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The state reported eight new deaths.

All eight had underlying health conditions and two were residents of long-term care facilities. They have made up 451 of the state’s 815 coronavirus deaths.

The record for new cases comes in the same week that Gov. John Carney announced new restrictions.

On Monday, bars and restaurants will face a 10 p.m. curfew, and many businesses will see capacity limits decreased.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.