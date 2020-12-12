CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Delaware reports more than 1K virus cases for first time

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 3:28 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware is reporting more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for the first time. Delaware reported 1,090 new positive coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The state reported eight new deaths.

All eight had underlying health conditions and two were residents of long-term care facilities. They have made up 451 of the state’s 815 coronavirus deaths.

The record for new cases comes in the same week that Gov. John Carney announced new restrictions.

On Monday, bars and restaurants will face a 10 p.m. curfew, and many businesses will see capacity limits decreased.

