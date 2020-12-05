CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Delaware measures focus on voting access

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 7:10 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Measures pre-filed by Democratic Delaware lawmakers would expand voting access and move the state’s primary election.

The Delaware State News reports that a House measure would eliminate the state’s restrictions on absentee voting.

It would strike the specific list of reasons allowing someone to vote remotely.

Another measure would allow same-day voter registration.

Legislation also would move Delaware’s primary election from September to coincide with the April presidential primary, even in off years.

The change would take effect in 2024.

The Delaware General Assembly returns Jan. 12, though the first few weeks will likely be held virtually.

