Delaware man charged after exchanging shots with troopers

VIOLA, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Delaware man has been charged with attempted murder and other crimes after exchanging gunfire with state troopers.

Delaware State Police said troopers were called to a home in Viola around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a disorderly subject armed with a gun.

A witness at the home told troopers that 28-year-old Ronald Cochran was inside the bathroom and threatening to “shoot up the place.”

Police say Cochran exchanged gunshots with two troopers and pointed his gun at a third before being taken into custody. He was treated for gunshot wounds to his right arm.

Cochran is charged with attempted murder, reckless endangering and weapons offenses.

