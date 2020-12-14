Delaware gets first shipment of coronavirus vaccine

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State officials say Delaware received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday. The first shipment…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State officials say Delaware received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at Bayhealth’s Kent County location in Dover.

The Division of Public Health expects to receive the remainder of Delaware’s 8,775 initial Pfizer vaccine doses on Wednesday and will begin scheduling delivery to other health facilities. Bayhealth chief executive Terry Murphy said frontline workers caring for COVID-19 patients will be among the first to get the vaccine.

The vaccine requires two doses spaced about three weeks apart.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.