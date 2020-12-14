HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » National News » Delaware gets first shipment…

Delaware gets first shipment of coronavirus vaccine

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 4:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State officials say Delaware received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at Bayhealth’s Kent County location in Dover.

The Division of Public Health expects to receive the remainder of Delaware’s 8,775 initial Pfizer vaccine doses on Wednesday and will begin scheduling delivery to other health facilities. Bayhealth chief executive Terry Murphy said frontline workers caring for COVID-19 patients will be among the first to get the vaccine.

The vaccine requires two doses spaced about three weeks apart.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

coronavirus

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

How SolarWinds could've been prevented

Congress unveils details of massive $1.4T omnibus spending package

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up