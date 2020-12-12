CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » National News » Delaware closing nature centers…

Delaware closing nature centers at state parks

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 11:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is closing all nature centers within Delaware State Parks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The nature centers will be closed starting Monday through Jan. 11.

No in-person programming will be held at Delaware State Parks while the nature centers are closed in order to eliminate gatherings of people from different households.

Delaware State Parks will instead offer independent, online programming, such as self-guided hikes, online activities and videos while nature centers are closed.

The closures coincide with Gov. John Carney’s latest stay-at-home advisory, which was issued to “interrupt the dangerous winter surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up