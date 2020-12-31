Del. officer who was shot while catching fugitive returns home

A police officer in Delaware who was struck by a barrage of bullets while trying to catch a fugitive has returned home from a rehabilitation center.

The News Journal reports that Milford Sr. Cpl. T.J. Webb was escorted home Wednesday from a Dover rehabilitation center by his fellow officers.

Milford police say that Webb’s condition continues to improve. He was shot multiple times on Dec. 10 outside an Econo Lodge hotel near Rehoboth Beach.

Webb and other officers were trying to apprehend a Pennsylvania man who was wanted for attempted murder. The suspect was shot and killed by police.

