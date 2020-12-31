CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » National News » Del. officer who was…

Del. officer who was shot while catching fugitive returns home

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILFORD, Del. — A police officer in Delaware who was struck by a barrage of bullets while trying to catch a fugitive has returned home from a rehabilitation center.

The News Journal reports that Milford Sr. Cpl. T.J. Webb was escorted home Wednesday from a Dover rehabilitation center by his fellow officers.

Milford police say that Webb’s condition continues to improve. He was shot multiple times on Dec. 10 outside an Econo Lodge hotel near Rehoboth Beach.

Webb and other officers were trying to apprehend a Pennsylvania man who was wanted for attempted murder. The suspect was shot and killed by police.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up