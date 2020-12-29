DA: Police should wait to share Christmas shooting footage

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The district attorney of Philadelphia is asking police to hold off on releasing body camera footage or…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The district attorney of Philadelphia is asking police to hold off on releasing body camera footage or other images in the case of a man shot and killed by two officers after police said he fired into a crowd early on Christmas Day, killing his son and wounding another youth. District Attorney Larry Krasner said images should be withheld until there is input from the families. Police said they were trying to defuse a disturbance early Friday in Port Richmond when a crowd formed and fights broke out. They say 43-year-old Jesus Perez pulled a gun and fired, hitting his son, 15-year-old Jeremy Perez and striking a 17-year-old youth. Jesus Perez was then shot by police.

