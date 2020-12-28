CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. National Guard to help with vaccine distribution | How long before sense of smell comes back? | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » National News » Coronavirus death toll in…

Coronavirus death toll in Delaware climbs to nearly 900

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 9:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — Health officials in Delaware say that nearly 900 people who have had the coronavirus in the state have died.

The Delaware State News reported Sunday that the death toll stood at 897 people.

The deaths continue to be concentrated in the senior citizen community. Of those who have died, 744 were aged 65 or older.

The two most recent deaths of were of individuals aged 53 and 70. Both people had underlying health conditions, but neither was living in a long-term care facility.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Tags:

delaware

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

Protesters swarm to Capitol, halt session on Biden victory

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up