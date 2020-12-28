Coronavirus death toll in Delaware climbs to nearly 900

Health officials in Delaware say that nearly 900 people who have had the coronavirus in the state have died.

DOVER, Del. — Health officials in Delaware say that nearly 900 people who have had the coronavirus in the state have died.

The Delaware State News reported Sunday that the death toll stood at 897 people.

The deaths continue to be concentrated in the senior citizen community. Of those who have died, 744 were aged 65 or older.

The two most recent deaths of were of individuals aged 53 and 70. Both people had underlying health conditions, but neither was living in a long-term care facility.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.