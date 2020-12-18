CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Congress approves 2-day funding measure to avoid shutdown, sending bill to President Trump

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 7:02 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress approves 2-day funding measure to avoid shutdown, sending bill to President Trump.

