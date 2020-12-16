CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » National News » Conditions deteriorate in Delaware…

Conditions deteriorate in Delaware as snow arrives

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 6:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Driving conditions began to deteriorate in Delaware as a winter storm dumped three inches of snow in some places before sunset.

The National Weather Service forecast accumulating snow in the northern part of the state, but parts of the state would only get rain.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 3.7 inches of snow had fallen at the Delaware Environmental Observing System’s monitoring station at White Clay Creek.

Forecasters said Wilmington could get up to 6 inches of snow, which would break the record of 3.5 inches set on the same date in 1896.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Tags:

delaware

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up