Conditions deteriorate in Delaware as snow arrives

WILMINGTON, Del. — Driving conditions began to deteriorate in Delaware as a winter storm dumped three inches of snow in some places before sunset.

The National Weather Service forecast accumulating snow in the northern part of the state, but parts of the state would only get rain.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 3.7 inches of snow had fallen at the Delaware Environmental Observing System’s monitoring station at White Clay Creek.

Forecasters said Wilmington could get up to 6 inches of snow, which would break the record of 3.5 inches set on the same date in 1896.

