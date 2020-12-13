HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Home » National News » Cleveland baseball team dropping…

Cleveland baseball team dropping Indians from name after 105 years, The New York Times reports

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 10:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland baseball team dropping Indians from name after 105 years, The New York Times reports.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | National News | Other Sports News | Sports

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up