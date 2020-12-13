CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland baseball team dropping Indians from name after 105 years, The New York Times reports.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 13, 2020, 10:00 PM
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland baseball team dropping Indians from name after 105 years, The New York Times reports.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.