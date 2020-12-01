CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Chinese state media report probe sent to return lunar rocks to Earth has landed on the moon

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 10:24 AM

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media report probe sent to return lunar rocks to Earth has landed on the moon.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

