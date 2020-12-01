BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media report probe sent to return lunar rocks to Earth has landed on the moon.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
December 1, 2020, 10:24 AM
