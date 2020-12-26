Black-owned camp aims to make hunting more diverse

PHILADELPHIA — If Warren Gamaliel Harding Brown could see the hunting camp his grandson has crafted in the Poconos, he’d…

PHILADELPHIA — If Warren Gamaliel Harding Brown could see the hunting camp his grandson has crafted in the Poconos, he’d admire the large, stone fireplace, the taxidermied deer head, and the turkey feathers on display beside some spent shotgun shells. Jonathan Wright named the the place “Pocono Browns” and doesn’t promote it as a Black-owned hunting camp, but it’s fair to say there aren’t many in the Northeast. Most hunters who rent his place are white, he said, but Black hunters, particularly newer ones, have sought him out. Jonathan Wright says he wants “people of all backgrounds” but is interested in getting get more Black hunters, particularly young kids and their dads. “It’s a form of wellness, and peace,” he said.

