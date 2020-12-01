CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » National News » Authorities end search in…

Authorities end search in river for missing Columbia woman

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 3:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officers have finished searching a section of a central Missouri river for the remains of a missing Chinese woman whose husband is charged in her death.

The search of the Lamine River near Boonville did not recover any evidence related to Mengqi Ji, 28, who was reported missing on Oct. 10, 2019, Columbia police said.

Her husband, Joseph Elledge, is charged with first-degree murder in her death and with abusing the couple’s young daughter. He pleaded not guilty in both cases. No date has been set for Elledge’s murder trial, KMIZ reported.

Elledge and Ji married in 2017 and attended the University of Missouri.

Authorities conducted aerial and foot searches along the Lamine River outside of Boonville for months after cellphone records showed Elledge was in the area for about 45 minutes around the time his wife disappeared. Cadaver dogs also hit on a scent in the area, police have said.

At one point, the department built a temporary levee in the river to allow larger equipment farther out into the water. That effort ended in June.

The remaining parts of the levee were removed in October and detectives and K9s searched the debris for any evidence Ji had been there.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up