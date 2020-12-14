Attorney revives suit over political balance on courts

DOVER, Del. (AP) — An attorney whose lawsuit challenging a mandated political balance among judges on Delaware’s most powerful courts…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — An attorney whose lawsuit challenging a mandated political balance among judges on Delaware’s most powerful courts was tossed by the U.S. Supreme Court on procedural grounds has filed a new complaint.

The Supreme Court ruled last week that James Adams didn’t have legal standing to sue Gov. John Carney because Adams had not shown that he was “able and ready” to apply to be a judge when he filed his lawsuit.

The new complaint notes that Adams applied for three judgeships after filing his lawsuit and therefore has standing to sue because he did not meet the political affiliation requirements.

