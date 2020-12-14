HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » National News » Attorney revives suit over…

Attorney revives suit over political balance on courts

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 3:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) —  An attorney whose lawsuit challenging a mandated political balance among judges on Delaware’s most powerful courts was tossed by the U.S. Supreme Court on procedural grounds has filed a new complaint.

The Supreme Court ruled last week that James Adams didn’t have legal standing to sue Gov. John Carney because Adams had not shown that he was “able and ready” to apply to be a judge when he filed  his lawsuit.

The new complaint notes that Adams applied for three judgeships after filing his lawsuit and therefore has standing to sue because he did not meet the political affiliation requirements.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Tags:

delaware

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

Congress unveils details of massive $1.4T omnibus spending package

How SolarWinds could've been prevented

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up