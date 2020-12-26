CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools discuss future plans | DC sets vaccination target dates | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:38 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb

Shooting at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

Girl Scouts rebuke Boy Scouts in escalating recruitment war

Virus, other problems threaten to throw off homeless census

‘Club Kid’ killer Michael Alig dies; overdose suspected

Police: Man steals mini-snow plow, crashes into Target

‘Unprecedented’ mail volume delays Christmas gifts

Mix of heavy winds and rain knocks out power to thousands

Sculpture honors 1st Black president of an American college

Black doctor dies of COVID after racist treatment complaints

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Will 2021 be the year of government customer experience?

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

TSP yo-yo's back down from November bump

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up