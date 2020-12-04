CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
AP Top U.S. News at 10:13 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 12:00 AM

States submit vaccine orders as coronavirus death toll grows

As hospitals cope with a COVID-19 surge, cyber threats loom

Iowa’s contact-tracing firm helped Trump, Reynolds campaigns

Colorado student, scientist named Time’s ‘Kid of the Year’

San Francisco Bay Area issues new stay-at-home order

Judge: Trump administration must take new DACA applications

Gala ignites political dispute over COVID-19 restrictions

Fugitive is killed, 2 US marshals shot in Bronx gunfight

Appeals court rules for Trump taking military money for wall

Surveillance tape breeds false fraud claims in Georgia

