CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | What to know about proposed Montgomery Co. restrictions | US panel endorses Pfizer vaccine | Latest test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:33 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lights go out, roads dicey as wintry storm batters Northeast

Fire guts historic church home to New York’s Liberty Bell

A bleak outlook for millions facing cutoff of US jobless aid

‘Our kids are the sacrifices’: Parents push schools to open

Gene-editing treatment shows promise for sickle cell disease

Virus cases continue climbing in US during holiday season

ER visits, long waits climb for kids in mental health crisis

Most of California to enter sweeping new virus lockdown

Years-old murder shook town; new arrest causes aftershocks

Storage tank explosion at Texas petroleum facility injures 7

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up