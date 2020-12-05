AP Top U.S. News at 11:33 p.m. EST

Lights go out, roads dicey as wintry storm batters Northeast
Fire guts historic church home to New York’s Liberty Bell
A bleak outlook for millions facing cutoff of US jobless aid
‘Our kids are the sacrifices’: Parents push schools to open
Gene-editing treatment shows promise for sickle cell disease
Virus cases continue climbing in US during holiday season
ER visits, long waits climb for kids in mental health crisis
Most of California to enter sweeping new virus lockdown
Years-old murder shook town; new arrest causes aftershocks
Storage tank explosion at Texas petroleum facility injures 7
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.