AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EST

Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
US lawmakers unveil anti-slavery constitutional amendment
‘My God, we’re scared’: Serial attacks put a suburb on edge
NYC bar owner who defied coronavirus restrictions arrested
Search persists for parents of 628 kids separated at border
San Francisco bans smoking inside apartments; pot smoking OK
Stay home for the holidays or get tested twice, CDC urges
Pasadena bucks Los Angeles County to offer alfresco dining
Judge says no to digging up remains of President Harding
NASA: Mystery object is 54-year-old rocket, not asteroid
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.