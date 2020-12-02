CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 12:00 AM

Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help

US lawmakers unveil anti-slavery constitutional amendment

‘My God, we’re scared’: Serial attacks put a suburb on edge

NYC bar owner who defied coronavirus restrictions arrested

Search persists for parents of 628 kids separated at border

San Francisco bans smoking inside apartments; pot smoking OK

Stay home for the holidays or get tested twice, CDC urges

Pasadena bucks Los Angeles County to offer alfresco dining

Judge says no to digging up remains of President Harding

NASA: Mystery object is 54-year-old rocket, not asteroid

