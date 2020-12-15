HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
AP Top U.S. News at 10:29 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 12:00 AM

Hopeful sign: Midwestern states see drop in new virus cases

US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears

FBI won’t ‘sidestep’ sexual misconduct claims, director says

Minnesota frees man serving life in child’s 2002 death

Birth on a riverbank: Woman’s ordeal shows risks at border

The Latest: Kansas mayor resigns over mask mandate threats

US regulators OK genetically modified pig for food, drugs

Malaysian palm oil giant counters sexual harassment claims

Judge approves settlement in women’s sports case at Brown

VIRUS TODAY: Vaccinations expand; 2nd vaccine nears approval

