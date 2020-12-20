AP Top U.S. News at 12:24 a.m. EST The Associated Press

One family’s virus nightmare reflects deepening US crisis AP: Tight supplies for virus gear cost US states billions ‘Hurting for…

One family’s virus nightmare reflects deepening US crisis AP: Tight supplies for virus gear cost US states billions ‘Hurting for hope,’ South Dakota rural churches mark Advent ‘Do as I say’: Anger as some politicians ignore virus rules In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor Sheriff: Man arrested on cross-country trip with girl, 12 VIRUS TODAY: General apologizes; AP finds states spend $7B Videos show Boston police shove, pepper-spray protesters Video allowed in trial of officers charged in Floyd killing Suspect in deadly NY subway fire arraigned on murder charge Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.