CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:54 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

California warns of rising virus cases, broad transmission

Legal panel: Free Minneapolis man jailed for life as teen

Family: Black man shot by deputy held a sandwich, not a gun

Hawaii certifies Biden’s win of state’s presidential vote

Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death

Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

Idaho health board meeting halted after ‘intense protests’

Kansas lawmaker-to-be under order not to contact foe’s aide

US virus deaths hit record levels with the holidays ahead

Pfizer vaccine moves closer to getting the OK in the US

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up