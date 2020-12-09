CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:54 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US govt, states sue Facebook for ‘predatory’ conduct

Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller US cities

AP-NORC poll: Only half in US want shots as vaccine nears

Hundreds sign up to speak on Minneapolis plan to cut police

Trump’s election fight puts embattled Texas AG in spotlight

VIRUS TODAY: Vaccine poll results, vocal anti-mask sentiment

Mother of Black man killed by Ohio deputy: ‘I want answers’

Wisconsin courts to consider Trump’s election lawsuits

US set to execute 1st of 5 inmates before Biden inauguration

Oregon eviction protest fueled by history of gentrification

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

New enterprise CISO to oversee all State Department cyber efforts

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Pandemic board gets first permanent chair after Trump’s watchdog shakeup

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up