AP Top U.S. News at 11:54 p.m. EST

US govt, states sue Facebook for ‘predatory’ conduct
Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller US cities
AP-NORC poll: Only half in US want shots as vaccine nears
Hundreds sign up to speak on Minneapolis plan to cut police
Trump’s election fight puts embattled Texas AG in spotlight
VIRUS TODAY: Vaccine poll results, vocal anti-mask sentiment
Mother of Black man killed by Ohio deputy: ‘I want answers’
Wisconsin courts to consider Trump’s election lawsuits
US set to execute 1st of 5 inmates before Biden inauguration
Oregon eviction protest fueled by history of gentrification
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.