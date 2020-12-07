CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
AP Top U.S. News at 8:51 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

US schools go back and forth on in-person learning

As virus spreads, Kansas hospital runs out of staff

US fully restores protections for young immigrants

Years of research laid groundwork for speedy COVID-19 shots

EXPLAINER: When and where? How vaccines will roll out in US

ID of man who found Rocky Mountains treasure chest revealed

Millions of hungry Americans turn to food banks for 1st time

New Los Angeles prosecutor ends cash bail for many offenses

NYC man charged with harboring fugitive in trooper shooting

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan won’t run for reelection

National News

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

