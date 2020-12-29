CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
AP Top U.S. News at 8:43 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 12:00 AM

1st reported US case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado

‘Like a bathtub filling up’: Alabama is slammed by the virus

Court: Parents of child who killed himself can sue educators

In a year of pain, one silver lining: fewer mass shootings

‘Dark period’: Killings spike in NYC amid pandemic, unrest

Inmate who survived execution attempt dies; COVID suspected

New US dietary guidelines: No candy, cake for kids under 2

Officers connected to Taylor’s death could face dismissal

Child labor in palm oil industry tied to Girl Scout cookies

More COVID-19 vaccines in the pipeline as US effort ramps up

