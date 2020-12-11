CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 12:00 AM

Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving

Demoralized health workers struggle as virus numbers surge

Cuomo reinstates NYC indoor dining ban to limit virus spread

In Arizona, Trump’s false claims have torn open a GOP rift

Neo-Nazi website founder accused of ignoring $14M judgment

US executes Louisiana truck driver who killed daughter, 2

Momentum builds for letting people vote while on parole

Portland police ask for clear streets at barricaded house

Wisconsin Supreme Court in Saturday session for Trump case

Second young elephant dies from virus at New York zoo

