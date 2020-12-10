AP Top U.S. News at 11:20 p.m. EST The Associated Press

One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11 US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine No drama corona-Christmas has some secretly jumping for joy 'Under the rug:' Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks Large Oregon gentrification protest stretches into 3rd day World carbon dioxide emissions drop 7% in pandemic-hit 2020 Exposure feared after New Hampshire speaker dies of COVID-19 5 bicyclists killed, 3 injured in crash on Nevada highway US Jews plan smaller Hanukkah celebrations amid virus San Diego to fight ruling letting strip clubs stay open