AP Top U.S. News at 11:20 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 12:00 AM

One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11

US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

No drama corona-Christmas has some secretly jumping for joy

‘Under the rug:’ Sexual misconduct shakes FBI’s senior ranks

Large Oregon gentrification protest stretches into 3rd day

World carbon dioxide emissions drop 7% in pandemic-hit 2020

Exposure feared after New Hampshire speaker dies of COVID-19

5 bicyclists killed, 3 injured in crash on Nevada highway

US Jews plan smaller Hanukkah celebrations amid virus

San Diego to fight ruling letting strip clubs stay open

