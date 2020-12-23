CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 7:30 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 12:00 AM

‘Mom’s worth it’: US holiday travel surges despite outbreak

Video released in police killing of Black man holding phone

VIRUS TODAY: Vaccine deal reached, jobless claims still high

After months on front lines, New York EMTs receive vaccines

Season’s greetings: Cards solicited for COVID-19 patients

Officer charged in death of man slammed on hospital floor

A child so sick they feared the worst, now they urge change

Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection

Man charged with voting-related threats against House member

No officers convicted by Iowa AG in force cases since 2004

National News

