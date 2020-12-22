CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 9:51 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 12:00 AM

Court extends tenure of top federal prosecutor in Manhattan

VIRUS TODAY: Deaths to set record, consumer confidence down

2 passengers, puppy exit NYC flight via slide before takeoff

Indicted Giuliani associate seeks White House communications

FBI: White supremacists plotted attack on US power grid

Mayor: Body cam not activated in police killing of Black man

The Latest: Biden says months to fix Trump border policies

Police kept Black man naked in yard while looking for teens

US hospitals facing worrisome shortage of nurses, doctors

Train cars carrying crude oil derail, burn north of Seattle

