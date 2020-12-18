CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
AP Top U.S. News at 11:26 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 12:00 AM

US experts debate: Who should be next in line for vaccine?

Myon Burrell enjoys 1st days of freedom after prison release

US questions Maxwell’s marriage in push to keep her jailed

Watchdog: Floyd protests overwhelmed NYPD, sparking conflict

US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal

New sheriff in NYC? No, but pandemic lifts obscurity of one

Pastors, Chicago mayor talk about Black woman’s botched raid

1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died

Admissions changes aim to remedy segregation in NYC schools

Pentagon memo maps out plan to expand diversity in the force

