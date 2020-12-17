AP Top U.S. News at 11:31 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Hot spot: California hospitals buckle as virus cases surge Some states say Pfizer vaccine allotments cut for next week Ex-chief…

Hot spot: California hospitals buckle as virus cases surge Some states say Pfizer vaccine allotments cut for next week Ex-chief says mayor told him to lie about Daniel Prude death ‘Unbelievable’ snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast Another casualty of 2020: The magic of the snow day Damage from border wall: blown-up mountains, toppled cactus Vaccines reach COVID-ravaged Indigenous communities US plans family deportations, including girl with broken arm Federal lawsuit: Kansas deputy purposely ran over Black man US wildlife agency gives more deference to economic benefits Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.