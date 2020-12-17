CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
AP Top U.S. News at 11:31 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 12:00 AM

Hot spot: California hospitals buckle as virus cases surge

Some states say Pfizer vaccine allotments cut for next week

Ex-chief says mayor told him to lie about Daniel Prude death

‘Unbelievable’ snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast

Another casualty of 2020: The magic of the snow day

Damage from border wall: blown-up mountains, toppled cactus

Vaccines reach COVID-ravaged Indigenous communities

US plans family deportations, including girl with broken arm

Federal lawsuit: Kansas deputy purposely ran over Black man

US wildlife agency gives more deference to economic benefits

