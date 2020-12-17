AP Top U.S. News at 11:31 p.m. EST

Hot spot: California hospitals buckle as virus cases surge
Some states say Pfizer vaccine allotments cut for next week
Ex-chief says mayor told him to lie about Daniel Prude death
‘Unbelievable’ snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast
Another casualty of 2020: The magic of the snow day
Damage from border wall: blown-up mountains, toppled cactus
Vaccines reach COVID-ravaged Indigenous communities
US plans family deportations, including girl with broken arm
Federal lawsuit: Kansas deputy purposely ran over Black man
US wildlife agency gives more deference to economic benefits
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.