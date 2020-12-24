AP Top U.S. News at 10:06 p.m. EST

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
December 24, 2020, 12:00 AM

Report on Philadelphia police protest response finds flaws

Dark days: Experts fear the holidays will fuel the US crisis

California COVID-19: 2 million confirmed cases and counting

Nurses fear what’s to come: ‘Walk down our unit for a day’

Ohio police chief urges officer who shot Black man be fired

Warrant: Co-worker confessed to fatally stabbing UPS driver

Raise your mittens: Outdoor learning continues into winter

US military confirms pandemic won’t sideline Santa Claus

The autopsy, a fading practice, revealed secrets of COVID-19

Democrats face a turnout test in Georgia’s Senate runoffs

