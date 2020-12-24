AP Top U.S. News at 10:06 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Report on Philadelphia police protest response finds flaws Dark days: Experts fear the holidays will fuel the US crisis California…

Report on Philadelphia police protest response finds flaws Dark days: Experts fear the holidays will fuel the US crisis California COVID-19: 2 million confirmed cases and counting Nurses fear what’s to come: ‘Walk down our unit for a day’ Ohio police chief urges officer who shot Black man be fired Warrant: Co-worker confessed to fatally stabbing UPS driver Raise your mittens: Outdoor learning continues into winter US military confirms pandemic won’t sideline Santa Claus The autopsy, a fading practice, revealed secrets of COVID-19 Democrats face a turnout test in Georgia’s Senate runoffs Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.