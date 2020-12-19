CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 6:47 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One family’s virus nightmare reflects deepening US crisis

AP: Tight supplies for virus gear cost US states billions

‘Hurting for hope,’ South Dakota rural churches mark Advent

‘Do as I say’: Anger as some politicians ignore virus rules

In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

Sheriff: Man arrested on cross-country trip with girl, 12

VIRUS TODAY: General apologizes; AP finds states spend $7B

Videos show Boston police shove, pepper-spray protesters

Video allowed in trial of officers charged in Floyd killing

Suspect in deadly NY subway fire arraigned on murder charge

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up