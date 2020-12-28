AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EST The Associated Press

More COVID-19 vaccines in the pipeline as US effort ramps up House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate…

More COVID-19 vaccines in the pipeline as US effort ramps up House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate Ohio police officer fired in fatal shooting of Black man Lori Loughlin released after prison term in college scam Bomber to neighbor: The world is ‘never going to forget me’ Mormon church sued for alleged role in Boy Scouts sex abuse Judge rejects Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s bail bid Lawyer: Soldier charged in Rockford shooting may have PTSD In-betweenland: As 2020 slips away, an American snapshot As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings, killings are also up Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.