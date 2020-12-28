CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. National Guard to help with vaccine distribution | How long before sense of smell comes back? | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

More COVID-19 vaccines in the pipeline as US effort ramps up

House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Ohio police officer fired in fatal shooting of Black man

Lori Loughlin released after prison term in college scam

Bomber to neighbor: The world is ‘never going to forget me’

Mormon church sued for alleged role in Boy Scouts sex abuse

Judge rejects Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s bail bid

Lawyer: Soldier charged in Rockford shooting may have PTSD

In-betweenland: As 2020 slips away, an American snapshot

As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings, killings are also up

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

HUD transforms financial management a year sooner than expected

TSP funds fall back after uncharacteristic November increase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up