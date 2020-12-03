AP Top U.S. News at 9:25 p.m. EST

States plan for vaccines as daily US virus deaths top 3,100
Vaccine rollout could ease crisis, but who gets it first?
California gloom: Virus cases spiral, new closures imminent
Biden is facing high hopes, tough choices on border wall
Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home this year amid virus
School closings threaten gains of students with disabilities
LA officials stream annual ceremony honoring unknown dead
Court: Rittenhouse bound over for trial in protest shootings
Businessman, renter missing in Alaska after landslide
Police: Couple flew to Hawaii despite positive virus tests
