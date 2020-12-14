HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
AP Top U.S. News at 10:39 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 12:00 AM

US COVID-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin

‘Healing is coming’: US health workers start getting vaccine

AP-NORC poll: America’s virus concerns stable as cases spike

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

EXPLAINER: What to know about COVID-19 vaccination in the US

Obama-era program for immigrants faces new court challenge

Minnesota could free man serving life in child’s 2002 death

Strip club still open while California vows legal action

Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit

After 110K virus deaths, nursing homes face vaccine fears

