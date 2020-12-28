The Associated Press

DUBLIN, California (AP) — Actor Lori Loughlin released from prison after 2-month sentence in college bribery scam.

Listen now to WTOP News

DUBLIN, California (AP) — Actor Lori Loughlin released from prison after 2-month sentence in college bribery scam.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.