2nd man gets decades in prison in blueberry farm slaying

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A second man has been sentenced to decades in prison in the murder of a sleeping woman at her family’s blueberry farm in New Jersey 3 1/2 years ago.

Twenty-three-year-old Tyler Dralle of Vineland was sentenced Friday in Camden County Court to 40 years in prison.

The sentence came two weeks after his co-defendant, 20-year-old Kwamere Benjamin of New Castle, Delaware, was sentenced to 38 years in prison. Jurors convicted the two of murder, burglary, weapon offenses, and related charges in the June 2017 slaying of 45-year-old Deanna Scordo in Winslow Township.

Dralle said he maintained his innocence but asked forgiveness from the victim’s family.

