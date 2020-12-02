CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Post-Thanksgiving surge in US | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Congress averts shutdown | Latest test results
Home » National News » 2 killed when helicopter…

2 killed when helicopter crashes into field in West Texas

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 9:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLORADO CITY, Texas (AP) — Two men were killed when a helicopter crashed in a field in West Texas, authorities said.

Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs said Friday night that the helicopter crashed Thursday about eight miles (13 kilometers) southwest of Colorado City, which is about 250 miles west of Dallas.

Toombs said the pilot, Zane Whitesides, 31, and the passenger, Zack Pfeuffer, 32, were killed. Both were from Colorado City.

He said he believed they were headed to a ranch to help them move cattle.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter was a Robinson R44. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Congress averts shutdown, buys time for more COVID-19 talks

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up