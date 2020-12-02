CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
2 killed in small plane crash in northeast Arkansas

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 7:19 AM

FRANKLIN, Ark. (AP) — Two people were killed when a small airplane crashed in rural northeast Arkansas, officials said.

Residents called 911 to report a small airplane flying low Monday afternoon in the town of Franklin, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock, and emergency crews discovered two bodies in the wreckage, said Gary Dickerson, Izard County’s emergency management director.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane was a Piper PA38, a two-seat aircraft.

Jonesboro TV station KAIT reported that the plane, which was registered to Arkansas Pilot Development, was traveling between two small airports in northern Arkansas.

The cause of the crash was not yet known.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

