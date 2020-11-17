CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More Georgetown students to return this spring | Washington announces no fans this weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » US industrial production rises…

US industrial production rises 1.1% in October, recovering most of spring decline

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 9:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US industrial production rises 1.1% in October, recovering most of spring decline.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA

Military health culture may be to blame for poor retention rates among women

DeJoy asks Congress, Biden administration to fix ‘unsustainable business model’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up