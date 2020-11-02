ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
US construction spending rises 0.3% in September, fourth straight monthly gain

The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 10:02 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US construction spending rises 0.3% in September, fourth straight monthly gain.

