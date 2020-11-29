JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars say they have fired general manager Dave Caldwell.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 29, 2020, 5:51 PM
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars say they have fired general manager Dave Caldwell.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.