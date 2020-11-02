ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Small plane from NC with 3 aboard missing in western NY

The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 9:02 AM

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities on Monday searched for a small plane with three people aboard that lost contact with air traffic controllers in western New York.

The twin-engine plane carrying a pilot and two passengers was near Jamestown, New York, when it was last heard from shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said. The plane was headed to Jamestown Regional Airport from North Carolina, he said.

The search for the plane was halted about 1 a.m. and resumed after daylight, authorities said.

Weather may have been a factor in the plane’s disappearance. The Jamestown area was experiencing wind gusts of about 25 to 30 mph with light snow Sunday night.

