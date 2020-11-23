HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Trends to watch | Case for Black Friday shopping | Car dealers offering deals | How stores are changing for pandemic
Search on for 4-member crew of sunken Atlantic fishing boat

The Associated Press

November 23, 2020, 12:04 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The Coast Guard is searching for the four-member crew of a Maine fishing boat that sank off Massachusetts early Monday.

The 82-foot (25-meter) Emmy Rose went down about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, the Coast Guard said in an emailed statement.

The Coast Guard got the emergency alert around 1:30 a.m. and was on the scene by about 2:30 a.m., Petty Officer Ryan Noel said in a phone interview.

The crew did not make any sort of mayday or distress call, he said, and the Coast Guard was alerted when the vessel’s emergency beacon, known as an EPIRB, made contact with the water and sent out its signal.

The Emmy Rose is based in Portland. The vessel owner reported there were four people aboard, and the vessel’s satellite phone went unanswered, according to the statement. The first Coast Guard crews on the scene discovered debris and an empty life raft.

Three Coast Guard vessels and two aircraft are involved in the search, which was being made more difficult by 6- to 8-foot (2 to 2.5-meter) seas and 35 mph (55 kph) winds.

