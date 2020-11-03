ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Reward up to $20,000 in death of East Chicago 8-year-old

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 3:45 PM

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old Indiana girl has climbed to $20,000, police announced Tuesday.

The Federal Protection Agency, LLC, a security service based in South Holland, Illinois, is now offering an additional $10,000 in the death of Timiya Andrews in East Chicago last month, police said. That’s on top of the combined $10,000 put up by the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and by East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland.

The girl died Oct. 28 after being shot in the head by a stray bullet six days earlier, police said. She was doing homework in her living room at the time.

East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said investigators believe an unidentified person fired 16 shots from an automatic weapon outside the girl’s home when a bullet penetrated the building and struck her.

Investigators do not believe Timiya was the intended target in the shooting, Rivera said.

