Reward offered in shooting of father and baby in Delaware

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 3:52 PM

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — New Castle County officials are offering a $7,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in the shooting of a man and his 9-month-old son.

County Executive Matthew Meyer in a statement Saturday said officials hope the reward will encourage someone with information to come forward.

The man and baby were shot Wednesday in the Rosegate community.

Police said the man and his two sons were sitting in a parked car when it was hit by gunfire multiple times.

The baby underwent surgery for an upper body gunshot wound.

His father was treated for a lower torso bullet wound.

The other child wasn’t injured.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

