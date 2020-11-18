CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Rapper with flamethrower in custody over NYC bus stunt

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 9:35 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A rapper who shot off a flamethrower while standing on an occupied New York City bus surrendered to police on Wednesday.

Authorities said Dupree G.O.D was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. There was no information on when he would be arraigned. He was in police custody Wednesday night.

The musical artist was filmed earlier this month in an unauthorized stunt that he said was part of a tribute video for the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. The clip gained attention on social media after a police union tweeted it as an example of the city becoming less safe.

As he was taken into police custody, he told reporters, “it was for the art.”

The New York Post reported that his attorney Cary London issued a statement saying the stunt was controlled.

“This was artistic expression in a controlled environment where no one was hurt,” London said.

New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison disagreed.

“Let me ask you something, jumping on a bus, is that a controlled environment?” he said at a press conference. “And also, mind you, there were people on the bus as well, so I don’t know about you but, if my mother’s on that bus, and somebody’s on the roof shooting a flamethrower, I don’t know, but I’m gonna take that a little personal.”

Entertainment News | Music News | National News

