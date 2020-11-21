THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » National News » Police search for suspect…

Police search for suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting

The Associated Press

November 21, 2020, 3:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police said Saturday that they’re still searching for a man suspected in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that injured eight people.

“Investigators are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect from yesterday’s shooting at Mayfair Mall,” the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a tweet Saturday. Police also asked anyone who witnessed the shooting Friday to contact them.

Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall during a briefing Friday evening. He said the shooter had left the scene before officers arrived, and that extent of the victims’ injuries was unknown.

“Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s,” Weber told reporters. “Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect.”

Police also said the shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation and was not a random act.

Authorities said the mall was closed Saturday and investigators were on scene overnight.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA employees owed reinstatement, back pay over accountability act implementation, FLRA agrees

Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks

Ex-Homeland Security official Mayorkas returns under Biden

Many DoD bases expected to restrict travel ahead of holidays as COVID cases rise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up